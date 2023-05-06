Concert Trio Hégoak SAINT-LARY-SOULAN, 6 mai 2023, Saint-Lary-Soulan.

Hegoak est un trio composé d’un chanteur baryton, d’un violon et d’une flûte à bec sopranino/saxophoniste qui puise son inspiration dans la chanson traditionnelle basque et pyrénéenne. La musique sacrée côtoie aussi bien la ‘’Piémontaise’’, la ‘’Fête basque’’ que le célèbre air ‘’Hegoak’’.

2023-05-06 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-06 . EUR.

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN église du village

Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Hegoak is a trio composed of a baritone singer, a violin and a sopranino recorder/saxophonist who draw their inspiration from traditional Basque and Pyrenean songs. The sacred music rubs shoulders with the »Piémontaise », the »Fête basque » and the famous tune »Hegoak »

Hegoak es un trío compuesto por un cantante barítono, un violín y una flauta dulce sopranino/saxofonista que se inspira en las canciones tradicionales vascas y pirenaicas. La música sacra se codea con la piamontesa, el festival vasco y la famosa melodía Hegoak

Hegoak ist ein Trio, das aus einem Baritonsänger, einer Violine und einer Sopranino/Saxophon-Blockflöte besteht und seine Inspiration aus traditionellen baskischen und pyrenäischen Liedern schöpft. Die geistliche Musik steht ebenso neben der »Piemontaise », der »Fête basque » und der berühmten Arie »Hegoak »

Mise à jour le 2023-02-10 par OT de St Lary|CDT65