Marche SAINT-LANNE Saint-Lanne, 5 novembre 2023, Saint-Lanne.

Saint-Lanne,Hautes-Pyrénées

Pour la 7ème MARCHE AUTOMNALE, l’association Autour du Saget vous propose une marche de 11kms sur la commune de Saint-Lanne. L’eau et les paysages seront les supports de cette promenade à flanc de coteaux.

DEPART 9H – Accueil à partir de 8h30 devant le foyer communal.

ARRIVEE 12H – Vous partagerez le verre de l’amitié autour de quelques produits locaux.

Si la météo le permet le pique-nique aura lieu !

Prévoir des chaussures de marche et une tenue adaptées à la météo et au terrain.

Une participation de 2 € sera demandée aux non adhérents..

2023-11-05 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-05 . .

SAINT-LANNE

Saint-Lanne 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



For the 7th MARCHE AUTOMNALE, the Autour du Saget association is proposing an 11km walk in the commune of Saint-Lanne. Water and landscapes will be the backdrop for this hillside walk.

START 9am – Welcome from 8:30am in front of the village hall.

ARRIVAL 12H – Share a friendly drink with local produce.

Weather permitting, the picnic will take place!

Please bring walking shoes and clothing suited to the weather and terrain.

A fee of 2? will be charged to non-members.

Con motivo de la 7ª MARCHE AUTOMNALE, la asociación Autour du Saget propone un paseo de 11 km por el municipio de Saint-Lanne. El agua y los paisajes serán el telón de fondo de este paseo por las laderas.

SALIDA 9h – Acogida a partir de las 8h30 delante del ayuntamiento.

LLEGADA 12h – Compartirá una bebida amistosa con algunos productos locales.

Si el tiempo lo permite, habrá un picnic

Traiga calzado para caminar y ropa adecuada para el tiempo y el terreno.

A los no socios se les pedirá una contribución de 2 euros.

AUTOMNALWANDERUNG bietet Ihnen der Verein Autour du Saget eine 11 km lange Wanderung in der Gemeinde Saint-Lanne an. Wasser und Landschaften werden die Grundlage für diese Wanderung entlang der Hänge bilden.

START 9H – Empfang ab 8.30 Uhr vor dem Gemeindehaus.

ANKUNFT 12 Uhr – Sie werden bei einem Glas Freundschaft und einigen lokalen Produkten zusammenkommen.

Wenn das Wetter es zulässt, findet ein Picknick statt!

Bringen Sie Wanderschuhe und Kleidung mit, die dem Wetter und dem Gelände angepasst sind.

Von Nichtmitgliedern wird ein Beitrag von 2 ? verlangt.

