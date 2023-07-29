Soupe aux choux et bal Saint-Julien-Molhesabate Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Loire

Saint-Julien-Molhesabate

Soupe aux choux et bal, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Julien-Molhesabate. soupe aux choux et bal organisés par l’association du Felletin.

Saint-Julien-Molhesabate 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



cabbage soup and ball organized by the association of Felletin sopa de col y baile organizado por la asociación Felletin kohlsuppe und Ball, organisiert von der Association du Felletin Mise à jour le 2023-02-28 par Office de Tourisme du pays de Montfaucon

