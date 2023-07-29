Soupe aux choux et bal Saint-Julien-Molhesabate
Soupe aux choux et bal, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Julien-Molhesabate.
soupe aux choux et bal organisés par l’association du Felletin.
2023-07-29 à ; fin : 2023-07-29 . .
Saint-Julien-Molhesabate 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
cabbage soup and ball organized by the association of Felletin
sopa de col y baile organizado por la asociación Felletin
kohlsuppe und Ball, organisiert von der Association du Felletin
Mise à jour le 2023-02-28 par Office de Tourisme du pays de Montfaucon