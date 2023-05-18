MAI QUE MAI ! DIJÒUS [SUITE…] Prieuré Saint-Julien Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

Saint-Julien

MAI QUE MAI ! DIJÒUS [SUITE…] Prieuré, 18 mai 2023, Saint-Julien. 18h30 : Concert avec Le Tre Sorelle

21h00 : P’tit Bal de la lune La Balca et invités.

2023-05-18 à ; fin : 2023-05-18 . EUR.

Prieuré

Saint-Julien 34390 Hérault Occitanie



18:30 : Concert with Le Tre Sorelle

9:00 pm : P’tit Bal de la lune La Balca and guests 18h30: Concierto con Le Tre Sorelle

21h00 : P’tit Bal de la lune La Balca e invitados 18.30 Uhr: Konzert mit Le Tre Sorelle

21.00 Uhr: P’tit Bal de la lune La Balca und Gäste Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault, Saint-Julien Autres Lieu Prieuré Adresse Prieuré Ville Saint-Julien Departement Hérault Lieu Ville Prieuré Saint-Julien

Prieuré Saint-Julien Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-julien/

MAI QUE MAI ! DIJÒUS [SUITE…] Prieuré 2023-05-18 was last modified: by MAI QUE MAI ! DIJÒUS [SUITE…] Prieuré Prieuré 18 mai 2023 Prieuré Saint-Julien

Saint-Julien Hérault