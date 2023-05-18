MAI QUE MAI ! DIJÒUS [SUITE…] Prieuré Saint-Julien
MAI QUE MAI ! DIJÒUS [SUITE…] Prieuré, 18 mai 2023, Saint-Julien.
18h30 : Concert avec Le Tre Sorelle
21h00 : P’tit Bal de la lune La Balca et invités.
Prieuré
Saint-Julien 34390 Hérault Occitanie
18:30 : Concert with Le Tre Sorelle
9:00 pm : P’tit Bal de la lune La Balca and guests
18h30: Concierto con Le Tre Sorelle
21h00 : P’tit Bal de la lune La Balca e invitados
18.30 Uhr: Konzert mit Le Tre Sorelle
21.00 Uhr: P’tit Bal de la lune La Balca und Gäste
