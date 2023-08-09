Marché nocturne Halle couverte Saint-Julien-en-Born Catégories d’Évènement: Landes

Saint-Julien-en-Born

Marché nocturne Halle couverte, 9 août 2023, Saint-Julien-en-Born. Artisanat, bijoux, vêtements, produits régionaux, décoration…

Restauration sur place (magret/frites), animations..

2023-08-09 à ; fin : 2023-08-09 23:00:00. .

Halle couverte

Saint-Julien-en-Born 40170 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Handicrafts, jewelry, clothing, regional products, decoration…

Catering on the spot (magret/frites), animations. Artesanía, joyería, ropa, productos regionales, decoración…

Catering in situ (magret/frites), animaciones. Kunsthandwerk, Schmuck, Kleidung, regionale Produkte, Dekoration…

Verpflegung vor Ort (Magret/Pommes frites), Animationen. Mise à jour le 2023-03-14 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Landes, Saint-Julien-en-Born Autres Lieu Halle couverte Adresse Halle couverte Ville Saint-Julien-en-Born Departement Landes Lieu Ville Halle couverte Saint-Julien-en-Born

Halle couverte Saint-Julien-en-Born Landes https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-julien-en-born/

Marché nocturne Halle couverte 2023-08-09 was last modified: by Marché nocturne Halle couverte Halle couverte 9 août 2023 Halle couverte Saint-Julien-en-Born

Saint-Julien-en-Born Landes