lun 24 avril 2023
Accueil

Marché nocturne Halle couverte Saint-Julien-en-Born

Catégories d’Évènement:
Halle couverte Saint-Julien-en-Born 2023-08-09

Marché nocturne Halle couverte, 9 août 2023, Saint-Julien-en-Born.

Artisanat, bijoux, vêtements, produits régionaux, décoration…
Restauration sur place (magret/frites), animations..
2023-08-09 à ; fin : 2023-08-09 23:00:00. .
Halle couverte
Saint-Julien-en-Born 40170 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Handicrafts, jewelry, clothing, regional products, decoration…
Catering on the spot (magret/frites), animations.

Artesanía, joyería, ropa, productos regionales, decoración…
Catering in situ (magret/frites), animaciones.

Kunsthandwerk, Schmuck, Kleidung, regionale Produkte, Dekoration…
Verpflegung vor Ort (Magret/Pommes frites), Animationen.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-14 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme

Détails

Date:
9 août 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Halle couverte
Adresse
Halle couverte
Ville
Saint-Julien-en-Born
Departement
Landes
Lieu Ville
Halle couverte Saint-Julien-en-Born

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Saint-Julien-en-Born Landes
Saint-Julien-en-Born Landes

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?