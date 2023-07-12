Marché nocturne Halle couverte, 12 juillet 2023, Saint-Julien-en-Born.
Artisanat, bijoux, vêtements, produits régionaux, décoration…
Restauration sur place (magret/frites), animations..
2023-07-12 à ; fin : 2023-07-12 23:00:00. .
Halle couverte
Saint-Julien-en-Born 40170 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Handicrafts, jewelry, clothing, regional products, decoration…
Catering on the spot (magret/frites), animations.
Artesanía, joyería, ropa, productos regionales, decoración…
Catering in situ (magret/frites), animaciones.
Kunsthandwerk, Schmuck, Kleidung, regionale Produkte, Dekoration…
Verpflegung vor Ort (Magret/Pommes frites), Animationen.
Mise à jour le 2023-03-14 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme