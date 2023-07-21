Fête foraine et concert à Saint-Julien-de-Lampon Saint-Julien-de-Lampon, 21 juillet 2023, Saint-Julien-de-Lampon.

Saint-Julien-de-Lampon,Dordogne

3 jours de fête foraine !

Le vendredi 21 juillet à partir de 21h30 : Soirée DJ (toutes générations) et restauration sur place (Sandwich et Kebab)

Le samedi 22 juillet à partir de 22h : Concert variété Rock avec CARTOON et restauration sur place (Sandwich et Kebab)

Le dimanche 23 juillet : repas musette sur réservation avant le 17 juillet (avec QUERCY MELODIE) :

Menu unique à 18/personne avec : terrine de campagne, jambon braisée avec pomme de terre grenailles, fromage et tarte au pomme..

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-23 . .

Saint-Julien-de-Lampon 24370 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



3 days of fun!

Friday, July 21 from 9:30pm: DJ party (all generations) and on-site catering (Sandwich and Kebab)

Saturday, July 22 from 10pm: Rock concert with CARTOON and on-site catering (Sandwich and Kebab)

Sunday, July 23: musette dinner (reservation required before July 17) with QUERCY MELODIE:

Single menu at 18/person with: country terrine, braised ham with grilled potatoes, cheese and apple pie.

3 días de feria

Viernes 21 de julio a partir de las 21.30 h: Noche de DJ (todas las generaciones) y restauración in situ (Sandwich y Kebab)

Sábado 22 de julio a partir de las 22:00 h: concierto de rock con CARTOON y restauración in situ (bocadillo y kebab)

Domingo 23 de julio: comida musette (previa reserva antes del 17 de julio) con QUERCY MELODIE:

Menú único a 18 €/persona con: terrina de campo, jamón estofado con patatas a la plancha, queso y tarta de manzana.

3 Tage lang Kirmes!

Am Freitag, den 21. Juli ab 21.30 Uhr: DJ-Abend (alle Generationen) und Verpflegung vor Ort (Sandwich und Kebab)

Am Samstag, den 22. Juli ab 22 Uhr: Rockkonzert mit CARTOON und Verpflegung vor Ort (Sandwich und Kebab)

Sonntag, 23. Juli: Musette-Essen mit Reservierung vor dem 17. Juli (mit QUERCY MELODIE) :

Einheitliches Menü für 18/Person mit: Landterrine, geschmortem Schinken mit Grenaillekartoffeln, Käse und Apfelkuchen.

