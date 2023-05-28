Vide-grenier USJFC Saint-Jean Saint-Jean Catégorie d’Évènement: Saint-Jean Vide-grenier USJFC Saint-Jean, 28 mai 2023, Saint-Jean. Vide-grenier USJFC Dimanche 28 mai, 08h00 Saint-Jean Chemin de Belbèze / Dimanche 28 mai / 8H-19H Réservé aux particuliers. Réservation obligatoire. Accueil des exposants à partir de 06H00 et avant 08H00. Inscriptions au Stade Roger Pujol (Impasse Roger Pujol) derrière le Gymnase Jany : Le Samedi 13 Mai 2023 de 9h00 à 13h00

Les mercredis 10 et 24 Mai de 13h00 à 19h00

Le mercredi 17 Mai de 16h15 à 18h15 Dossiers d’inscriptions : https://www.mairie-saintjean.fr/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Dossier-participant-Vide-Grenier-USJFC-28-05-2023-EXPOSANT.pdf

https://www.mairie-saintjean.fr/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Dossier-participant-Vide-Grenier-USJFC-28-05-2023-CLUB-1.pdf Saint-Jean Saint-Jean Saint-Jean [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 19 02 96 77 »}] [{« link »: « https://www.mairie-saintjean.fr/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Dossier-participant-Vide-Grenier-USJFC-28-05-2023-EXPOSANT.pdf »}, {« link »: « https://www.mairie-saintjean.fr/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Dossier-participant-Vide-Grenier-USJFC-28-05-2023-CLUB-1.pdf »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-28T08:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-28T19:00:00+02:00

2023-05-28T08:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-28T19:00:00+02:00 Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Saint-Jean Autres Lieu Saint-Jean Adresse Saint-Jean Ville Saint-Jean Lieu Ville Saint-Jean Saint-Jean

Vide-grenier USJFC Saint-Jean 2023-05-28 was last modified: by Vide-grenier USJFC Saint-Jean Saint-Jean 28 mai 2023 Saint Jean Saint-Jean Saint-Jean

Saint-Jean