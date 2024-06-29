Saint-Jean Ramsès III LLouxor Guipry-Messac, samedi 29 juin 2024.

Saint-Jean Ramsès III LLouxor Guipry-Messac 29 et 30 juin

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-06-29 18:00

Fin : 2024-06-30 23:59

Cette troisième édition de notre Saint Jean Ramsès s’annonce flamboyante avec une programmation rock et électro. 29 et 30 juin 1

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/le-louxor/evenements/saint-jean-r-3

Cette troisième édition de notre Saint-Jean Ramsès s’annonce flamboyante avec une programmation rock et électro : Pretty Inside (rock indé), Les Kitschénettes (Pop 60‘s), The Big Idea (Rock), Super Cagette (solo festif) et La Dame de Cœur (Dj set). On vous attend tout feu tout flamme pour venir célébrer l’été le 29 juin avec nous !

LLouxor La Rebintenais, 35480 Messac Messac Guipry-Messac 35480 Ille-et-Vilaine