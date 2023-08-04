Sortie nature CPIE : la fabuleuse histoire d’Iraty (Casas de Irati) Parking après le restaurant Mendy, 4 août 2023, Saint-Jean-le-Vieux.

Avec Manon Marchand, animatrice nature au CPIE Pays Basque. Une balade au cœur de la hêtraie sapinière d’Iraty nous permettra de découvrir le passé historique lié à son exploitation. Le long du sentier d’interprétation, nous apprendrons comment Iraty a fourni durant plusieurs siècles du bois de grands sapins et de hêtres pour la construction de mâts et de rames notamment pour les Marines nationales.

Distance : 11 km – Dénivelé : 330 m +/-. Enfants à partir de 10 ans. Prévoir casse-croûte, chaussures de randonnée, eau.

Rdv à 9 h au parking situé après le restaurant Mendy à Saint-Jean-le-Vieux. Puis 30 min de covoiturage en véhicule personnel..

2023-08-04 à ; fin : 2023-08-04 18:00:00. EUR.

Parking après le restaurant Mendy

Saint-Jean-le-Vieux 64220 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



With Manon Marchand, nature animator at the CPIE Pays Basque. A walk in the heart of the Iraty beech forest will allow us to discover the historical past linked to its exploitation. Along the interpretation trail, we will learn how Iraty has provided for several centuries the wood of large fir trees and beech trees for the construction of masts and oars, in particular for the national navy.

Distance: 11 km – Elevation gain: 330 m +/-. Children from 10 years old. Bring a snack, hiking shoes and water.

Meeting point at 9 am at the parking lot located after the Mendy restaurant in Saint-Jean-le-Vieux. Then 30 min of carpooling by personal vehicle.

Con Manon Marchand, coordinadora de naturaleza en el CPIE Pays Basque. Un paseo por el corazón del hayedo de Iraty nos permitirá descubrir el pasado histórico vinculado a su explotación. A lo largo del sendero de interpretación, conoceremos cómo Iraty proporcionó durante varios siglos grandes cantidades de madera de abeto y haya para la construcción de mástiles y remos, en particular para la marina francesa.

Distancia: 11 km – Desnivel: 330 m +/-. Niños a partir de 10 años. Llevar un tentempié, calzado de senderismo y agua.

Punto de encuentro: 9 h en el aparcamiento situado después del restaurante Mendy, en Saint-Jean-le-Vieux. A continuación, 30 minutos de trayecto en vehículo propio.

Mit Manon Marchand, Naturanimateurin am CPIE Baskenland. Bei einem Spaziergang durch den Tannen-Buchenwald von Iraty entdecken wir die historische Vergangenheit, die mit seiner Nutzung verbunden ist. Auf dem Interpretationspfad erfahren wir, wie Iraty über mehrere Jahrhunderte hinweg Tannen- und Buchenholz für den Bau von Masten und Rudern, insbesondere für die Marine, geliefert hat.

Entfernung: 11 km – Höhenunterschied: 330 m +/-. Kinder ab 10 Jahren. Snacks, Wanderschuhe und Wasser mitbringen.

Treffpunkt um 9 Uhr auf dem Parkplatz nach dem Restaurant Mendy in Saint-Jean-le-Vieux. Dann 30 min Fahrgemeinschaften im Privatfahrzeug.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-23 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque