CARTE BLANCHE À THE LIMIÑANAS : THE LIMIÑANAS DJ SET + HIDE

CARTE BLANCHE À THE LIMIÑANAS : THE LIMIÑANAS DJ SET + HIDE Domaine du Mas de Grille 2 rue Théophraste Renaudot, 21 mai 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Védas.

Rock it to the moon et Stand’Art présentent :
Carte Blanche à THE LIMIÑANAS :

THE LIMIÑANAS DJ SET + HIDE.
2023-05-21 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-21 20:00:00. EUR.
Domaine du Mas de Grille
2 rue Théophraste Renaudot
Saint-Jean-de-Védas 34430 Hérault Occitanie

Rock it to the moon and Stand’Art present :
Carte Blanche to THE LIMIÑANAS :

THE LIMIÑANAS DJ SET + HIDE

Rock it to the moon y Stand’Art presentan :
Carta blanca a THE LIMIÑANAS :

THE LIMIÑANAS DJ SET + HIDE

Rock it to the moon und Stand’Art präsentieren :
Carte Blanche an THE LIMIÑANAS :

THE LIMIÑANAS DJ SET + HIDE

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18

21 mai 2023
Domaine du Mas de Grille 2 rue Théophraste Renaudot
Domaine du Mas de Grille 2 rue Théophraste Renaudot
Saint-Jean-de-Védas
Hérault
Domaine du Mas de Grille 2 rue Théophraste Renaudot Saint-Jean-de-Védas

