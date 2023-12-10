Concert de Noel Gospel Giving Singers église saint jean baptiste Saint Jean de Vedas Hérault Saint-Jean-de-Védas, 10 décembre 2023T 17:00, Saint-Jean-de-Védas.

https://www.gospelgivingsingers.com/

La Gospel Giving Singers depuis plus de vingt ans véhicule l’émotion du négro spiritual et l’éclat d’un gospel contemporain, riche de diverses influences musicales.

Venez partager notre enthousiasme et notre joie de chanter !

église saint jean baptiste Saint Jean de Vedas Hérault Place Victor Hugo Saint Jean de Vedas Saint-Jean-de-Védas 34430 Hérault