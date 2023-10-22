ENS – LES ARBRES ET PLANTES SAUVAGES AUTOUR DU ROCHER DE L’AIGLE, 22 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Paracol.

5 km / Facile / + 10 ans

Rendez-vous allée des marronniers, face à la mairie

Partons à la découverte de l’écosystème des forêts et ses peuplements d’arbres sur un beau sentier autour du hameau des Tougnets.

Prévoir pique-nique.

Réservation obligatoire.

16 personnes max..

2023-10-22 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-10-22 15:00:00. .

Saint-Jean-de-Paracol 11260 Aude Occitanie



5 km / Easy / + 10 years old

Meeting point at the alley of the chestnut trees, in front of the town hall

Let’s discover the forest ecosystem and its tree stands on a beautiful trail around the Tougnets hamlet.

Bring a picnic.

Reservation required.

16 people max.

5 km / Fácil / + 10 años

Punto de encuentro en la allée des marronniers, frente al ayuntamiento

Descubramos el ecosistema forestal y sus poblaciones arbóreas en un bonito sendero alrededor de la aldea de Tougnets.

Traiga un picnic.

Reserva obligatoria.

16 personas máximo.

5 km / Leicht / + 10 Jahre

Treffpunkt: Allée des marronniers, gegenüber dem Rathaus

Entdecken wir das Ökosystem der Wälder und seine Baumbestände auf einem schönen Pfad rund um den Weiler Tougnets.

Bitte Picknick mitbringen.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

max. 16 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude