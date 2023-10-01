Octobre gourmand 2022 : un mois dédié à la gastronomie basque, 1 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Du 1er au 29 octobre 2023 se tiendra la 3ème édition d’Octobre gourmand, festival de la gastronomie basque. Une mise à l’honneur du savoir-faire des commerçants et professionnels des métiers de bouche de la ville autour de différents événements.

Octobre gourmand est née du désir de regrouper au sein d’un même événement les animations gastronomiques : le village gourmand, le concours de chefs Pintxo Eguna (10ème édition) et la descente des estives afin de créer un rendez-vous festif autour de la gastronomie sur un temps de l’année où il est encore possible de profiter de l’extérieur. Un moment où les Luziens pourront redécouvrir leurs producteurs.

Au programme : Concours de pintxo dans les restaurants, Marché gourmand, Concours

Pintxo Eguna, Village gourmand, Marché complice, repas de chef chez les scolaires et plein de surprise!

Le programme sur le site www.saintjeandeluz.boutique..

From October 1 to 29, 2023 will be held the 3rd edition of October Gourmand, festival of Basque gastronomy. A celebration of the know-how of the city?s shopkeepers and food professionals around different events.

October Gourmand was born from the desire to group together in the same event the gastronomic animations: the gourmet village, the Pintxo Eguna chef competition (10th edition) and the descent of the mountain pastures in order to create a festive appointment around gastronomy at a time of the year when it is still possible to enjoy the outdoors. A time when the people of Luz can rediscover their producers.

On the program: Pintxo competition in the restaurants, Gourmet market, Eguna Pintxo competition

Pintxo Eguna Competition, Gourmet Village, Complimentary Market, Chef’s lunch in schools and many other surprises!

The program on the website www.saintjeandeluz.boutique.

Del 1 al 29 de octubre de 2023 se celebrará la 3ª edición de Octubre Gourmand, festival de la gastronomía vasca. El festival mostrará el saber hacer de los comerciantes y profesionales de la alimentación de la ciudad a través de diversos eventos.

Octubre Gourmand nace de la voluntad de reunir en un mismo evento actividades gastronómicas: la villa gourmet, el concurso de cocineros Pintxo Eguna (10ª edición) y la bajada de los pastos de montaña para crear un evento festivo en torno a la gastronomía en una época del año en la que todavía es posible disfrutar del aire libre. Una época en la que la gente de Luz puede redescubrir a sus productores.

En el programa: Concurso de pintxos en los restaurantes, Mercado gastronómico, Concurso de pintxos Eguna

Concurso de Pintxos Eguna, Aldea Gourmet, Mercado Complicado, Almuerzo del Chef en las escuelas y ¡muchas sorpresas!

El programa puede consultarse en www.saintjeandeluz.boutique.

Vom 1. bis 29. Oktober 2023 findet zum dritten Mal das baskische Gastronomiefestival Octobre gourmand statt. Das Know-how der Händler und Gastronomen der Stadt wird im Rahmen verschiedener Veranstaltungen geehrt.

Octobre gourmand entstand aus dem Wunsch heraus, die gastronomischen Veranstaltungen: das Gourmetdorf, den Kochwettbewerb Pintxo Eguna (10. Auflage) und den Almabtrieb in einer Veranstaltung zusammenzufassen, um ein festliches Treffen rund um die Gastronomie zu einer Zeit im Jahr zu schaffen, in der man noch im Freien sein kann. Eine Zeit, in der die Einwohner von Luz ihre Produzenten wiederentdecken können.

Auf dem Programm stehen: Pintxo-Wettbewerb in Restaurants, Gourmet-Markt, Wettbewerb

Pintxo Eguna, Gourmet-Dorf, Komplizenmarkt, Kochmahlzeiten in Schulen und viele weitere Überraschungen!

Das Programm finden Sie auf der Website www.saintjeandeluz.boutique.

