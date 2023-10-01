La Semaine Bleue : « Marche pour tous » Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 1 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

« Marche pour tous »

Un parcours d’environ 7,5 km sur le sentier du littoral jusqu’à Erromardie, puis retour place Louis XIV.

Sur le circuit, colline de Sainte-Barbe, un atelier participatif de fitness et un stand de prévention du cancer du sein.

Une animation organisée dans le cadre de la Journée mondiale de la marche, la Semaine Bleue & Octobre Rose par la Ville de Saint-Jean-de-Luz, le CCAS et les clubs Rotary et Inner Wheel de la Côte basque.

Inscriptions sur place à partir de 8h30..

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« Walk for all

A 7.5 km walk along the coastal path to Erromardie, then back to Place Louis XIV.

On the route, on Sainte-Barbe hill, a participative fitness workshop and a breast cancer prevention stand.

The event is organized by the City of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, the CCAS and the Rotary and Inner Wheel clubs of the Basque Coast, as part of World Walking Day, Semaine Bleue & Octobre Rose.

On-site registration from 8:30 a.m.

« Paseo para todos

Paseo de 7,5 km por la senda costera hasta Erromardie, y vuelta a la plaza Luis XIV.

En el recorrido, en la colina de Sainte-Barbe, un taller participativo de fitness y un stand de prevención del cáncer de mama.

La manifestación está organizada en el marco del Día Mundial de la Marcha, de la Semana Azul y del Octubre Rosa por la ciudad de San Juan de Luz, la CCAS y los clubes Rotary e Inner Wheel de la Costa Vasca.

Inscripciones in situ a partir de las 8.30 h.

« Wandern für alle »

Eine Strecke von ca. 7,5 km auf dem Küstenpfad bis Erromardie und dann zurück zum Place Louis XIV.

Auf der Strecke, Hügel von Sainte-Barbe, ein partizipativer Fitness-Workshop und ein Stand zur Brustkrebsprävention.

Diese Veranstaltung wurde im Rahmen des Weltwandertages, der Blauen Woche und des Rosa Oktobers von der Stadt Saint-Jean-de-Luz, dem CCAS und den Rotary- und Inner Wheel-Clubs der Baskischen Küste organisiert.

Anmeldungen vor Ort ab 8.30 Uhr.

