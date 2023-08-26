Concert flok basque avec Zortzi Kiosque, 26 août 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

A l’occasion du weekend 100% basque de clôture de saison, concert du groupe Zortzi.

Zortzi est la rencontre entre Xanti et Bixente, deux musiciens basques, qui véhiculent une folk fraîche et originale autour de reprises et réarrangements. Depuis 2022, Zortzi a intégré un bassiste (Thomas Saez) et un batteur (Pierre Sangla), et a sorti un album de compositions originales, « Deia »..

2023-08-26 à ; fin : 2023-08-26 23:00:00. EUR.

Kiosque Place Louis XIV

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the occasion of the 100% Basque weekend of closing of the season, concert of the group Zortzi.

Zortzi is the meeting of Xanti and Bixente, two Basque musicians, who convey a fresh and original folk music around covers and rearrangements. Since 2022, Zortzi has integrated a bass player (Thomas Saez) and a drummer (Pierre Sangla), and has released an album of original compositions, « Deia ».

Con motivo del fin de semana de clausura de la temporada 100% vasca, concierto del grupo Zortzi.

Zortzi es la reunión de Xanti y Bixente, dos músicos vascos, que tocan música folk fresca y original a base de versiones y arreglos. Desde 2022, Zortzi ha añadido un bajista (Thomas Saez) y un batería (Pierre Sangla), y ha publicado un álbum de composiciones originales, « Deia ».

Anlässlich des 100% baskischen Wochenendes zum Abschluss der Saison gibt die Gruppe Zortzi ein Konzert.

Zortzi ist das Zusammentreffen von Xanti und Bixente, zwei baskischen Musikern, die einen frischen und originellen Folk rund um Coverversionen und Neuarrangements vermitteln. Seit 2022 hat Zortzi einen Bassisten (Thomas Saez) und einen Schlagzeuger (Pierre Sangla) integriert und ein Album mit Originalkompositionen, « Deia », veröffentlicht.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-21 par Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Commerces, Animations et évènements