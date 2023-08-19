Concert avec Floyd Mania : tribute to Pink Floyd Kiosque, 19 août 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Tous les samedis en juillet et août, retrouvez au kiosque des concerts avec un Tribute Band (ou Cover Band). Ce sont des groupes qui sont spécialisés dans la reprises de groupes célèbres (tribute to Queen, to AC/DC, to Pink Floyd…) ou d’une période (Tribute to années 80…).

Ce soir rendez-vous avec le groupe Floyd Mania. Floyd Mania est un groupe de musiciens réunis autour du plaisir d’interpréter les Pink Floyd. Si vous aimez la belle musique, le spectacle et les Pink Floyd, ne manquez pas cette soirée !.

2023-08-19 à ; fin : 2023-08-19 23:30:00. EUR.

Kiosque Place Louis XIV

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Every Saturday in July and August, you can find at the bandstand concerts with a Tribute Band (or Cover Band). These bands are specialized in covering famous bands (tribute to Queen, to AC/DC, to Pink Floyd…) or a specific period (Tribute to the 80’s…).

Tonight we’ll meet the band Floyd Mania. Floyd Mania is a group of musicians gathered around the pleasure of interpreting Pink Floyd. If you like beautiful music, the show and Pink Floyd, do not miss this evening!

Todos los sábados de julio y agosto, el quiosco acoge un concierto de Tribute Band (o Cover Band). Se trata de bandas especializadas en versionar a grupos famosos (tributo a Queen, a AC/DC, a Pink Floyd…) o a una época concreta (tributo a los 80…).

Esta noche tenemos una cita con la banda Floyd Mania. Floyd Mania es un grupo de músicos unidos en torno al placer de interpretar a Pink Floyd. Si le gusta la buena música, el espectáculo y Pink Floyd, ¡no se pierda esta velada!

Jeden Samstag im Juli und August finden im Kiosk Konzerte mit einer Tribute Band (oder Cover Band) statt. Das sind Bands, die sich auf Coverversionen von berühmten Bands (Tribute to Queen, to AC/DC, to Pink Floyd…) oder einer bestimmten Epoche (Tribute to the 80s…) spezialisiert haben.

Heute Abend treffen wir uns mit der Band Floyd Mania. Floyd Mania ist eine Gruppe von Musikern, die sich um die Freude an der Interpretation von Pink Floyd versammelt haben. Wenn Sie schöne Musik, Show und Pink Floyd mögen, sollten Sie diesen Abend nicht verpassen!

