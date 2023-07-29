mar 25 avril 2023
Concert avec Phyl Lyn – Tribute to Johnny Hallyday Kiosque Saint-Jean-de-Luz

Catégories d'Évènement:
Kiosque Place Louis XIV Saint-Jean-de-Luz 2023-07-29

Concert avec Phyl Lyn – Tribute to Johnny Hallyday Kiosque, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Tous les samedis en juillet et août, retrouvez au kiosque des concerts avec un Tribute Band (ou Cover Band). Ce sont des groupes qui sont spécialisés dans la reprises de groupes célèbres (tribute to Queen, to AC/DC, to Pink Floyd…) ou d’une période (Tribute to années 80…).

Ce soir rendez-vous avec Phil Lyn.
Sosie officiel et vocal, doublure de Johnny Hallyday pour le film Jean Philippe et en Juillet 2016 par les films1 3 , acteur dans le film Chacun sa vie de Claude Lelouch avec Johnny Hallyday ( Tournage à Vienne le 21 Juillet 2016 avec Johnny Hallyday), et près de 2000 spectacles dans la peau de l’idole depuis 1998….
2023-07-29 à ; fin : 2023-07-29 23:30:00. EUR.
Kiosque Place Louis XIV
Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Every Saturday in July and August, you can find at the bandstand concerts with a Tribute Band (or Cover Band). These bands are specialized in covering famous bands (tribute to Queen, to AC/DC, to Pink Floyd…) or a specific period (Tribute to the 80’s…).

Tonight we meet Phil Lyn.
Official and vocal look-alike, understudy of Johnny Hallyday for the film Jean Philippe and in July 2016 by the films1 3, actor in the film Chacun sa vie by Claude Lelouch with Johnny Hallyday (Shooting in Vienna on July 21, 2016 with Johnny Hallyday), and nearly 2000 shows in the skin of the idol since 1998 …

Todos los sábados de julio y agosto, el quiosco acoge un concierto de Tribute Band (o Cover Band). Se trata de bandas especializadas en versionar a grupos famosos (tributo a Queen, a AC/DC, a Pink Floyd…) o a una época concreta (tributo a los 80…).

Esta noche conocemos a Phil Lyn.
Parecido oficial y vocal, suplente de Johnny Hallyday para la película Jean Philippe y en julio de 2016 por las películas1 3 , actor en la película Chacun sa vie de Claude Lelouch con Johnny Hallyday ( Rodaje en Viena el 21 de julio de 2016 con Johnny Hallyday), y cerca de 2000 espectáculos en la piel del ídolo desde 1998…

Jeden Samstag im Juli und August finden im Kiosk Konzerte mit einer Tribute Band (oder Cover Band) statt. Das sind Bands, die sich auf Coverversionen von berühmten Bands (Tribute to Queen, to AC/DC, to Pink Floyd…) oder einer bestimmten Epoche (Tribute to the 80s…) spezialisiert haben.

Heute Abend treffen wir uns mit Phil Lyn.
Offizielles und stimmliches Double, Double von Johnny Hallyday für den Film Jean Philippe und im Juli 2016 von den Filmen1 3 , Schauspieler in dem Film Chacun sa vie von Claude Lelouch mit Johnny Hallyday ( Dreharbeiten in Wien am 21. Juli 2016 mit Johnny Hallyday), und fast 2000 Shows in der Haut des Idols seit 1998…

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Commerces, Animations et évènements

Détails

Date:
29 juillet 2023
Catégories d'Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Kiosque
Adresse
Kiosque Place Louis XIV
Ville
Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Departement
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Lieu Ville
Kiosque Saint-Jean-de-Luz

Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques

