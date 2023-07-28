lun 24 avril 2023
Poteo musical Kiosque Saint-Jean-de-Luz

Kiosque Place Louis XIV Saint-Jean-de-Luz 2023-07-28

Poteo musical Kiosque, 28 juillet 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Le poteo musical est un moment à partager en famille ou entre amis autour d’un verre.
Venez partager un moment festif et convivial pour lancer le week-end. Un groupe traditionnel local (chants basque ou banda) déambule autour des terrasses des cafetiers et anime votre apéritif..
2023-07-28 à ; fin : 2023-07-28 21:30:00. EUR.
Kiosque Place Louis XIV
Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

The musical poteo is a moment to share with family or friends around a drink.
Come and share a festive and friendly moment to launch the weekend. A traditional local group (Basque songs or banda) will wander around the terraces of the cafe owners and animate your aperitif.

El poteo musical es un momento para compartir con la familia y los amigos tomando una copa.
Venga a compartir un momento festivo y de convivencia para inaugurar el fin de semana. Un grupo local tradicional (canción vasca o banda) se paseará por las terrazas del café y le amenizará el aperitivo.

Der musikalische Poteo ist ein Moment, den man mit der Familie oder mit Freunden bei einem Glas teilen kann.
Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen festlichen und geselligen Moment, um das Wochenende einzuleiten. Eine traditionelle lokale Gruppe (baskische Lieder oder Banda) zieht um die Terrassen der Cafetiers herum und unterhält Ihren Aperitif.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-21 par Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Commerces, Animations et évènements

Kiosque
Adresse
Kiosque Place Louis XIV
Ville
Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Departement
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Lieu Ville
Kiosque Saint-Jean-de-Luz

