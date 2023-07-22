Concert avec Positive Roots Band – Tribute 100% Reggea Kiosque, 22 juillet 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Tous les samedis en juillet et août, retrouvez au kiosque des concerts avec un Tribute Band (ou Cover Band). Ce sont des groupes qui sont spécialisés dans la reprises de groupes célèbres (tribute to Queen, to AC/DC, to Pink Floyd…) ou d’une période (Tribute to années 80…).

Ce soir rendez-vous avec le groupe Positive Roots Band.

POSITIVE ROOTS BAND est un combo crée fin 1999, aux allures d’un melting-pot avec ses 5 musiciens originaires de la France, des Antilles, d’Italie et de la Réunion. Ils distillent un reggae dynamique, mélodique, tout public.. Plus de 900 concerts à travers la France, l’Europe, l’Océan Indien et les Antilles…un véritable combo scénique. Remarqué grâce à leurs 1ere partie d’artistes de renom international comme…MANU CHAO, JIMMY CLIFF,MAGIC SYSTEM,BERNARD LAVILLIERS, ALPHA BLONDY, AMEL BENT, YANNICK NOAH, BERTIGNAC, TRYO….

2023-07-22 à ; fin : 2023-07-22 23:30:00. EUR.

Kiosque Place Louis XIV

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Every Saturday in July and August, you can find at the bandstand concerts with a Tribute Band (or Cover Band). These bands are specialized in covering famous bands (tribute to Queen, to AC/DC, to Pink Floyd…) or a specific period (Tribute to the 80’s…).

Tonight we meet the Positive Roots Band.

POSITIVE ROOTS BAND is a combo created at the end of 1999, with the appearance of a melting pot with its 5 musicians from France, the West Indies, Italy and Reunion Island. They distill a dynamic, melodic reggae, all public. More than 900 concerts throughout France, Europe, the Indian Ocean and the West Indies… a real stage combo. Noticed thanks to their 1st part of artists of international fame as…MANU CHAO, JIMMY CLIFF, MAGIC SYSTEM, BERNARD LAVILLIERS, ALPHA BLONDY, AMEL BENT, YANNICK NOAH, BERTIGNAC, TRYO…

Todos los sábados de julio y agosto, el quiosco acoge un concierto de Tribute Band (o Cover Band). Se trata de bandas especializadas en versionar a grupos famosos (tributo a Queen, a AC/DC, a Pink Floyd…) o a una época concreta (tributo a los 80…).

Esta noche tenemos una cita con Positive Roots Band.

POSITIVE ROOTS BAND es un combo creado a finales de 1999, con un aire de crisol de culturas con sus 5 músicos procedentes de Francia, las Antillas, Italia e Isla Reunión. Destilan un reggae dinámico y melódico, para todos los públicos. Más de 900 conciertos por Francia, Europa, el Océano Índico y las Antillas… un auténtico combo escénico. Notable gracias a su 1ª parte de artistas de renombre internacional como…MANU CHAO, JIMMY CLIFF, MAGIC SYSTEM, BERNARD LAVILLIERS, ALPHA BLONDY, AMEL BENT, YANNICK NOAH, BERTIGNAC, TRYO…

Jeden Samstag im Juli und August finden im Kiosk Konzerte mit einer Tribute Band (oder Cover Band) statt. Das sind Bands, die sich auf Coverversionen von berühmten Bands (Tribute to Queen, to AC/DC, to Pink Floyd…) oder einer bestimmten Epoche (Tribute to the 80s…) spezialisiert haben.

Heute Abend treffen wir uns mit der Positive Roots Band.

Die POSITIVE ROOTS BAND ist eine Ende 1999 gegründete Combo, die mit ihren fünf Musikern aus Frankreich, den Antillen, Italien und La Réunion wie ein Melting Pot wirkt. Sie spielen einen dynamischen, melodischen Reggae für jedes Publikum… Mehr als 900 Konzerte in ganz Frankreich, Europa, dem Indischen Ozean und den Antillen… eine echte Bühnencombo. MANU CHAO, JIMMY CLIFF, MAGIC SYSTEM, BERNARD LAVILLIERS, ALPHA BLONDY, AMEL BENT, YANNICK NOAH, BERTIGNAC, TRYO….

Mise à jour le 2023-03-20 par Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Commerces, Animations et évènements