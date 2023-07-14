Concert tribute to années 80 avec Mc Fly Kiosque, 14 juillet 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Soirée disco avec le groupe Mac Fly qui vous ramène dans le passé avec les tubes les plus connus des années 80. Venez chanter et danser sur les hits français et internationaux qui ont ambiancé le monde entier…

Le concert fera une pause à 22h50 pour vous permettre d’assister au feu d’artifices tiré dans la baie. Il reprendra à la fin du feu d’artifices..

2023-07-14 à ; fin : 2023-07-14 23:30:00. EUR.

Kiosque Place Louis XIV

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Disco evening with the group Mac Fly which brings you back in the past with the most famous hits of the 80s. Come and sing and dance to the French and international hits that have set the world alight…

The concert will take a break at 10:50 pm to allow you to watch the fireworks in the bay. It will resume at the end of the fireworks.

Noche de discoteca con el grupo Mac Fly que le hará retroceder en el tiempo con los éxitos más famosos de los años 80. Venga a cantar y bailar los éxitos franceses e internacionales que han hecho vibrar al mundo…

El concierto hará una pausa a las 22.50 h para que pueda ver los fuegos artificiales en la bahía. Se reanudará al final de los fuegos artificiales.

Disco-Abend mit der Gruppe Mac Fly, die Sie mit den bekanntesten Hits der 80er Jahre in die Vergangenheit zurückversetzt. Kommen Sie und singen und tanzen Sie zu den französischen und internationalen Hits, die die ganze Welt in Stimmung gebracht haben…

Das Konzert macht um 22.50 Uhr eine Pause, damit Sie das Feuerwerk in der Bucht beobachten können. Das Konzert wird nach dem Ende des Feuerwerks fortgesetzt.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-17 par Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Commerces, Animations et évènements