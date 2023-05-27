Festival andalou 2023 : Initiation aux Sévillanes Casetas Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Festival andalou 2023 : Initiation aux Sévillanes Casetas, 27 mai 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.
Venez vous initiez aux Sévillanes : ouvert à tous, amateurs ou danseurs confirmés !
Animé par la Peña Almonte avec Nathalie Morice..
2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-27 18:45:00. EUR.
Casetas Parking des Flots bleus
Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and learn the Sevillanas: open to all, amateurs or experienced dancers!
Animated by the Peña Almonte with Nathalie Morice.
Ven a aprender sevillanas: ¡abierto a todos, aficionados o experimentados!
Organizado por la Peña Almonte con Nathalie Morice.
Lassen Sie sich in die Sevillanas einführen: offen für alle, Amateure oder erfahrene Tänzer!
Moderiert von der Peña Almonte mit Nathalie Morice.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Commerces, Animations et évènements