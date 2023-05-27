Festival andalou 2023 : Initiation aux Sévillanes Casetas, 27 mai 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Venez vous initiez aux Sévillanes : ouvert à tous, amateurs ou danseurs confirmés !

Animé par la Peña Almonte avec Nathalie Morice..

2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-27 18:45:00. EUR.

Casetas Parking des Flots bleus

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and learn the Sevillanas: open to all, amateurs or experienced dancers!

Animated by the Peña Almonte with Nathalie Morice.

Ven a aprender sevillanas: ¡abierto a todos, aficionados o experimentados!

Organizado por la Peña Almonte con Nathalie Morice.

Lassen Sie sich in die Sevillanas einführen: offen für alle, Amateure oder erfahrene Tänzer!

Moderiert von der Peña Almonte mit Nathalie Morice.

