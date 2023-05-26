Festival andalou 2023, 26 mai 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz présente son traditionnel Festival andalou du 26 au 29 mai, pour le weekend de la Pentecôte.

CASETAS

18h : Ouverture des stands

19h : Ouverture officielle des casetas en musique (mot du Maire ou élu à confirmer ??)

21h : Concert avec Alma Flamenca – Latina Tour 2023

A partir de 23h : Ambiance musicale et dansante jusqu’à 1h30.

2023-05-26 à ; fin : 2023-05-26 02:00:00.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saint-Jean-de-Luz presents its traditional Andalusian Festival from May 26 to 29, for the Pentecost weekend.

CASETAS

18h : Opening of the stands

7pm: Official opening of the casetas with music (word of the Mayor or elected official to be confirmed??)

21h : Concert with Alma Flamenca – Latina Tour 2023

From 11pm: Musical and dancing atmosphere until 1:30am

San Juan de Luz presenta su tradicional Festival Andaluz del 26 al 29 de mayo, con motivo del fin de semana de Pentecostés.

CASETAS

18:00 h: Apertura de las casetas

19:00 h: Inauguración oficial de las casetas con música (palabra del alcalde o representante electo por confirmar…)

21:00 h: Concierto de Alma Flamenca – Latina Tour 2023

A partir de las 23:00 h: Ambiente musical y de baile hasta la 1:30 h

Saint-Jean-de-Luz präsentiert am Pfingstwochenende vom 26. bis 29. Mai sein traditionelles andalusisches Festival.

CASETAS

18 Uhr: Eröffnung der Stände

19 Uhr: Offizielle Eröffnung der Casetas mit Musik (Wort des Bürgermeisters oder eines gewählten Vertreters, der noch bestätigt werden muss??)

21 Uhr: Konzert mit Alma Flamenca – Latina Tour 2023

Ab 23 Uhr: Musikalische und tänzerische Unterhaltung bis 1.30 Uhr

