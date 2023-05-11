Cours de Tango Argentin 9 bis rue Jauréguiberry, 11 mai 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Bien plus qu’une danse, le tango ouvre sur tout un univers culturel et historique. Le tango favorise le développement émotionnel, cognitif et expressif de l’individu. Accessible à tous, il procure toujours le plaisir de danser et d’être en relation avec les autres.

Tous les 15 jours, le jeudi..

9 bis rue Jauréguiberry Club Senior Lagun Artean.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Much more than a dance, tango opens up a whole cultural and historical universe. Tango favors the emotional, cognitive and expressive development of the individual. Accessible to all, it always brings the pleasure of dancing and being in relationship with others.

Every 15 days, on Thursday.

Mucho más que una danza, el tango abre todo un universo cultural e histórico. El tango favorece el desarrollo emocional, cognitivo y expresivo del individuo. Accesible a todos, aporta siempre el placer de bailar y estar en relación con los demás.

Cada dos semanas, los jueves.

Der Tango ist mehr als nur ein Tanz, er öffnet den Blick auf ein ganzes kulturelles und historisches Universum. Der Tango fördert die emotionale, kognitive und expressive Entwicklung des Individuums. Der Tango ist für alle zugänglich und bietet immer Freude am Tanzen und am Umgang mit anderen Menschen.

Alle zwei Wochen, donnerstags.

