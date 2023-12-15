MARCHÉ DE NOËL ST JEAN DE LA BLAQUIÈRE Saint-Jean-de-la-Blaquière, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-la-Blaquière.

Saint-Jean-de-la-Blaquière,Hérault

Retrouvez les artisans et producteurs locaux, le stand des écoles, de la petite restauration, du vin et du chocolat chaud ainsi que de nombreuses idées cadeaux.

Passage du père noël à 18h..

2023-12-15 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-15 . .

Saint-Jean-de-la-Blaquière 34700 Hérault Occitanie



You’ll find local craftsmen and producers, a school stand, snacks, wine and hot chocolate, and lots of gift ideas.

Santa Claus arrives at 6pm.

Encontrará artesanos y productores locales, un puesto escolar, aperitivos, vino y chocolate caliente, y muchas ideas para regalar.

Visita de Papá Noel a las 18.00 h.

Hier finden Sie lokale Handwerker und Produzenten, den Stand der Schulen, kleine Snacks, Wein und heiße Schokolade sowie zahlreiche Geschenkideen.

Der Weihnachtsmann kommt um 18 Uhr vorbei.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC