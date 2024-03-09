COURS DE DESSIN AVEC HIKKA Saint-Jean-de-Fos, 9 mars 2024, Saint-Jean-de-Fos.

Saint-Jean-de-Fos,Hérault

Cours pour apprendre à dessiner ou améliorer sa pratique grâce à la transmission d’astuces et techniques avec Hikka Silva. Comment poser sur papier (2D) ce que l’on voit (3D)

Séance en groupe, mais guidance individualisée, selon niveau et âge. Possibilité d’établir un projet personnel..

2024-03-09 fin : 2024-03-09 . EUR.

Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie



Learn to draw or improve your drawing skills by sharing tips and techniques with Hikka Silva. How to put on paper (2D) what you see (3D)

Group sessions, but individual guidance according to level and age. Possibility of drawing up a personal project.

Aprende a dibujar o mejora tus habilidades de dibujo compartiendo trucos y técnicas con Hikka Silva. Cómo plasmar en papel (2D) lo que ves (3D)

Sesiones en grupo, pero con orientación individual, según nivel y edad. Posibilidad de elaborar un proyecto personal.

Kurs, um Zeichnen zu lernen oder seine Praxis durch die Vermittlung von Tricks und Techniken mit Hikka Silva zu verbessern. Wie man auf Papier bringt (2D), was man sieht (3D)

Sitzung in der Gruppe, aber individuelle Anleitung, je nach Niveau und Alter. Möglichkeit, ein persönliches Projekt zu erstellen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT