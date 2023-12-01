TRIO LA BELLE EPOQUE – SWING-JAZZ Saint-Jean-de-Fos, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Fos.

Saint-Jean-de-Fos,Hérault

Le trio « La Belle Epoque » vous invite à un voyage dans le temps … bienvenue aux années 1930 – 1950, quand le swing-jazz faisait son tour du monde !.

2023-12-01 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-01 . EUR.

Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie



The « La Belle Epoque » trio invites you to take a trip back in time… welcome to the 1930s – 1950s, when swing-jazz took the world by storm!

El trío « La Belle Epoque » le invita a un viaje en el tiempo… ¡bienvenido a los años 30 – 50, cuando el swing-jazz recorría el mundo!

Das Trio « La Belle Epoque » lädt Sie zu einer Zeitreise ein … willkommen in den Jahren 1930 – 1950, als der Swing-Jazz seine Reise um die Welt antrat!

