PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LE VIGNERON INDÉPENDANT – CLOS DES COMBALS, 28 mai 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Fos.

Les destinations Vignobles et Découvertes ainsi que Hérault Tourisme appuient les vignerons indépendants qui participent à cette manifestation.

Le Clos des Combals vous propose un pique nique XXL, convivial et authentique au cœur des vignes.

Apportez votre pique-nique et vivez un moment unique !.

2023-05-28 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . EUR.

Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie



The destinations Vignobles et Découvertes as well as Hérault Tourisme support the independent winegrowers who participate in this event.

The Clos des Combals offers you an XXL picnic, convivial and authentic in the heart of the vineyards.

Bring your picnic and live a unique moment!

Los destinos Vignobles et Découvertes y Hérault Tourisme apoyan a los viticultores independientes que participan en este evento.

El Clos des Combals le ofrece un picnic XXL, acogedor y auténtico en el corazón de los viñedos.

¡Traiga su picnic y disfrute de un momento único!

Die Reiseziele Vignobles et Découvertes sowie Hérault Tourisme unterstützen die unabhängigen Winzer, die an dieser Veranstaltung teilnehmen.

Der Clos des Combals bietet Ihnen ein geselliges und authentisches XXL-Picknick inmitten der Weinberge.

Bringen Sie Ihr Picknick mit und erleben Sie einen einzigartigen Moment!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-09 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT