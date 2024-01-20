LES ÉCOLOGISTES DE L’EUZIÈRE : SORTIE NATURE « LE MAS MÉDIÉVAL DE BRAS » Saint-Jean-de-Cuculles
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-20 10:00:00
fin : 2024-01-20 12:00:00
Sortie nature gratuite à Saint Jean-de-Cuculles, organisée par Les Écologistes de l’Euzière.
Inscription obligatoire, places limitées.
Saint-Jean-de-Cuculles 34270 Hérault Occitanie euziere@euziere.org
