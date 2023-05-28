mar 25 avril 2023
RANDO DÉGUSTATION AVEC HORIZONS NATURE Saint-Jean-de-Buèges

Saint-Jean-de-Buèges 2023-05-28

RANDO DÉGUSTATION AVEC HORIZONS NATURE, 28 mai 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Buèges.

Départ à 14h30 pour 3h de marche facile puis dégustation au Caveau du Domaine Coulet . Réservation obligatoire..
2023-05-28 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-28 . EUR.

Saint-Jean-de-Buèges 34380 Hérault Occitanie

Departure at 2:30 pm for a 3-hour easy walk followed by a tasting at the Caveau du Domaine Coulet. Reservation required.

Salida a las 14.30 h para un paseo fácil de 3 horas seguido de una degustación en el Caveau du Domaine Coulet. Reserva obligatoria.

Abfahrt um 14:30 Uhr für 3 Stunden leichte Wanderung, anschließend Weinprobe im Weinkeller der Domaine Coulet . Reservierung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP

28 mai 2023
Saint-Jean-de-Buèges
Hérault
Saint-Jean-de-Buèges

