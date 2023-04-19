Animation Station verte : Initiation Pêche au coup St-Hilaire du Harcouët Plan d’eau du Prieuré, 19 avril 2023, Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët.

Initiez vous à la pêche avec un animateur de la fédération, pour les enfants à partir de 8 ans.

RDV au parking du plan d’eau du Prieuré St-Hilaire du Harcouët.

Matériel fourni sur place, prévoir une tenue adaptée. Inscription auprès du bureau d’information touristique de St-Hilaire du Harcouët. 1€ par personne. Nombre de places limitées. Enfants sous la responsabilité des parents..

Plan d’eau du Prieuré

Saint-Hilaire-du-Harcouët 50600 Manche Normandie



Learn to fish with an instructor from the federation, for children from 8 years old.

Meeting point at the parking lot of the Priory of St-Hilaire du Harcouët.

Equipment provided on site, please bring appropriate clothing. Registration at the tourist information office of St-Hilaire du Harcouët. 1€ per person. Limited number of places. Children under the responsibility of their parents.

Aprenda a pescar con un instructor de la federación, para niños a partir de 8 años.

Punto de encuentro en el aparcamiento del Prieuré St-Hilaire du Harcouët.

Equipamiento proporcionado in situ, se ruega llevar ropa adecuada. Inscripción en la oficina de turismo de St-Hilaire du Harcouët. 1? por persona. Plazas limitadas. Niños bajo la responsabilidad de sus padres.

Führen Sie sich mit einem Betreuer des Verbands in das Angeln ein, für Kinder ab 8 Jahren.

Treffpunkt: Parkplatz am Plan d’eau du Prieuré St-Hilaire du Harcouët.

Material wird vor Ort bereitgestellt, bitte geeignete Kleidung mitbringen. Anmeldung bei der Touristeninformation in St-Hilaire du Harcouët. 1? pro Person. Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen. Kinder unter der Verantwortung der Eltern.

