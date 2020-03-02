Skritelloù Fañch – le graphisme de Fañch Le Henaff KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur Saint-Herblain Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Saint-Herblain

Skritelloù Fañch – le graphisme de Fañch Le Henaff KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur, 2 mars 2020 10:00, Saint-Herblain. 2 mars – 29 avril 2020 Sur place Gratuit kdsk.bro.naoned@gmail.com, 02 51 80 72 41 F. Le Henaff a étudié à l’École des beaux-arts de Nantes, puis à l’Académie des beaux-arts de Wroclaw (Pologne). Depuis 1985, il créé des affiches pour le domaine culturel et social en Bretagne Fañch Le Henaff est né en 1960 à Quimper. Il a étudié à l’École régionale des beaux-arts de Nantes, dans le Département Communication visuelle entre 1979 et 1984. Diplômé en graphisme (DNSEP) en 1984, il part étudier durant une année à l’Académie des beaux-arts de Wroclaw (Pologne), au Département Arts graphiques. Depuis 1985, il est installé comme graphiste indépendant à Locronan (Cornouaille) créant des affiches pour le domaine culturel et social en Bretagne. Plusieurs expositions personnelles et collectives à travers le monde. Les affiches de Fañch sont conservées dans de nombreuses bibliothèques et musées. “Skeudennoù – images et points de vue”, est le titre de son nouveau livre (2019) édité chez Locus Solus. KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur 12 avenue de l’Angevinière 44800 St-Herblain 44800 Saint-Herblain Le Sillon de Bretagne Loire-Atlantique lundi 2 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

lundi 2 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

mardi 3 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mardi 3 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

mercredi 4 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mercredi 4 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

jeudi 5 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

jeudi 5 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

vendredi 6 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

vendredi 6 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

samedi 7 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 13h00

mardi 10 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mardi 10 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

mercredi 11 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mercredi 11 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

jeudi 12 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

jeudi 12 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

vendredi 13 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

vendredi 13 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

samedi 14 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 13h00

mardi 17 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mardi 17 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

mercredi 18 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mercredi 18 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

jeudi 19 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

jeudi 19 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

vendredi 20 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

vendredi 20 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

samedi 21 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 13h00

mardi 24 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mardi 24 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

mercredi 25 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mercredi 25 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

jeudi 26 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

jeudi 26 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

vendredi 27 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

vendredi 27 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

samedi 28 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 13h00

mardi 31 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mardi 31 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

mercredi 1er avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mercredi 1er avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

jeudi 2 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

jeudi 2 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

vendredi 3 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

vendredi 3 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

samedi 4 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 13h00

mardi 7 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mardi 7 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

mercredi 8 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mercredi 8 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

jeudi 9 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

jeudi 9 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

vendredi 10 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

vendredi 10 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

samedi 11 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 13h00

mardi 14 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mardi 14 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

mercredi 15 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mercredi 15 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

jeudi 16 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

jeudi 16 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

vendredi 17 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

vendredi 17 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

samedi 18 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 13h00

mardi 21 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mardi 21 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

mercredi 22 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mercredi 22 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

jeudi 23 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

jeudi 23 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

vendredi 24 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

vendredi 24 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

samedi 25 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 13h00

mardi 28 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mardi 28 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

mercredi 29 avril 2020 – 10h00 à 12h00

mercredi 29 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

Détails Heure : 10:00 - 18:00 Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Saint-Herblain Autres Lieu KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur Adresse 12 avenue de l'Angevinière 44800 St-Herblain Ville Saint-Herblain lieuville KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur Saint-Herblain Departement Loire-Atlantique

KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur Saint-Herblain Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-herblain/

Skritelloù Fañch – le graphisme de Fañch Le Henaff KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur 2020-03-02 was last modified: by Skritelloù Fañch – le graphisme de Fañch Le Henaff KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur 2 mars 2020 10:00 Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur Saint-Herblain KDSK Saint-Herblain

Saint-Herblain Loire-Atlantique