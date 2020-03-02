Skritelloù Fañch – le graphisme de Fañch Le Henaff KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur Saint-Herblain
2 mars – 29 avril 2020 Sur place Gratuit kdsk.bro.naoned@gmail.com, 02 51 80 72 41
F. Le Henaff a étudié à l’École des beaux-arts de Nantes, puis à l’Académie des beaux-arts de Wroclaw (Pologne). Depuis 1985, il créé des affiches pour le domaine culturel et social en Bretagne
Fañch Le Henaff est né en 1960 à Quimper. Il a étudié à l’École régionale des beaux-arts de Nantes, dans le Département Communication visuelle entre 1979 et 1984.
Diplômé en graphisme (DNSEP) en 1984, il part étudier durant une année à l’Académie des beaux-arts de Wroclaw (Pologne), au Département Arts graphiques.
Depuis 1985, il est installé comme graphiste indépendant à Locronan (Cornouaille) créant des affiches pour le domaine culturel et social en Bretagne. Plusieurs expositions personnelles et collectives à travers le monde. Les affiches de Fañch sont conservées dans de nombreuses bibliothèques et musées.
“Skeudennoù – images et points de vue”, est le titre de son nouveau livre (2019) édité chez Locus Solus.
KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur 12 avenue de l’Angevinière 44800 St-Herblain 44800 Saint-Herblain Le Sillon de Bretagne Loire-Atlantique
