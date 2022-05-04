L’artiste Micheau-Vernez et les fêtes bretonnes KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur Saint-Herblain Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Saint-Herblain

L’artiste Micheau-Vernez et les fêtes bretonnes KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur, 4 mai 2022 10:00, Saint-Herblain. 4 mai – 24 juin Sur place Entrée libre https://kdsk-crcc.wixsite.com/kdsk, kdsk.bro.naoned@gmail.com, https://www.centreculturelbreton.fr/, yezhou@yhs.bzh Né à Brest en 1907, l’artiste Robert Micheau Vernez décède au Croisic en 1989. Cette exposition est une approche photographique sur le thème des fêtes bretonnes… 4 mai – 24 juin 2022, à St-Herblain Né à Brest en 1907, l’artiste Robert Micheau Vernez décède au Croisic en 1989. Lauréat de l’École des beaux-arts de Brest, puis de celle de Nantes, il accède à celle de Paris sous la direction de Lucien Simon, ainsi qu’aux ateliers d’Art Sacré avec Maurice Denis.

Professeur de dessin par nécessité, il n’arrêtera jamais de peindre tout en réalisant des illustrations, dessins, vitraux, affiches, et bien sûr des sculptures pour les Faïenceries Henriot de Quimper.

Cette exposition est une approche photographique sur le thème des fêtes bretonnes, source de création d’une grande modernité à la recherche de la beauté intemporelle.

_____________

En savoir plus sur l'artiste : http://www.micheau-vernez.fr/
KDSK, Centre culturel breton Yezhoù ha Sevenadur
12 avenue de l'Angevinière 44800 St-Herblain
44800 Saint-Herblain Le Sillon de Bretagne Loire-Atlantique

