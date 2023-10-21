LES HEURES D’ORGUE – CONSTANCE TAILLARD Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert, 21 octobre 2023, Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert.

Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert,Hérault

Au sein de l’Abbaye de Gellone, découvrez le temps d’un concert, avec Constance Taillard, l’orgue historique de Jean-Pierre Cavaillé, rare témoin encore intact de la facture d’orgue d’avant la Révolution.

Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert 34150 Hérault Occitanie



Join Constance Taillard for a concert at Gellone Abbey to discover Jean-Pierre Cavaillé’s historic organ, a rare surviving example of pre-Revolutionary organ building

Únase a Constance Taillard en un concierto en la abadía de Gellone para descubrir el órgano histórico de Jean-Pierre Cavaillé, un raro ejemplo de organería prerrevolucionaria

Entdecken Sie in der Abtei von Gellone während eines Konzerts mit Constance Taillard die historische Orgel von Jean-Pierre Cavaillé, ein seltenes, noch intaktes Zeugnis des Orgelbaus vor der Revolution

