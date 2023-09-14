FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE HARPE EN OCCITANIE – SAINT GUILHEM LE DESERT Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert, 14 septembre 2023, Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert.

Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert,Hérault

Au programme du concert dans l’abbaye à 20h :

ENSEMBLE VOCAL DE PÉZENAS

Direction : Jean-Marc NORMAND

Harpe : Martine FLAISSIER

Duo RÉSONNANCE

Séverine PANTEL

Nicolas MUÑOZ

Harpe et violoncelle.

2023-09-14 fin : 2023-09-14 . EUR.

Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert 34150 Hérault Occitanie



The Festival International de Harpe d?Occitanie offers a unique formula in France: it combines live performance and teaching. It showcases the harp in all its forms (classical, Celtic, electric, etc.) and helps to develop the relationship with the works thanks to the various interpretations offered by the musicians.

El Festival Internacional de Arpa de Occitania es único en Francia porque combina la interpretación en directo con la enseñanza. Presenta el arpa en todas sus formas (clásica, celta, eléctrica, etc.) y le ayuda a desarrollar su relación con la música a través de las diversas interpretaciones que ofrecen los músicos.

Das Festival International de Harpe d’Occitanie bietet ein in Frankreich einzigartiges Konzept: Es verbindet Live-Unterhaltung und Pädagogik. Es bringt die Harfe in all ihren Formen (klassisch, keltisch, elektrisch, etc.) zur Geltung und ermöglicht es, die Beziehung zu den Werken durch die verschiedenen Interpretationen der Musiker weiterzuentwickeln.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT