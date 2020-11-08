« Classique et découverte » Récital pour piano avec Catherine Plunian, Emmanuel le Rouzic et Gérard Poulizac – CONCERT ANNULÉ Abbaye de Rhuys – Espace Louise Elisabeth Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys Catégories d’évènement: Morbihan

Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys

« Classique et découverte » Récital pour piano avec Catherine Plunian, Emmanuel le Rouzic et Gérard Poulizac – CONCERT ANNULÉ Abbaye de Rhuys – Espace Louise Elisabeth, 8 novembre 2020 16:00, Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys. Dimanche 8 novembre 2020, 16h00 Sur place 10 0297452310 Catherine, Emmanuel et Gérard viennent partager leur affection pour le piano autour d’œuvres de Bach, Ravel, Chopin, Fauré… CONCERT ANNULÉ Abbaye de Rhuys – Espace Louise Elisabeth 1 place Monseigneur Ropert – 56730 Saint Gildas de Rhuys 56730 Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys Morbihan dimanche 8 novembre 2020 – 16h00 à 18h00

Détails Heure : 16:00 - 18:00 Catégories d’évènement: Morbihan, Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys Autres Lieu Abbaye de Rhuys - Espace Louise Elisabeth Adresse 1 place Monseigneur Ropert - 56730 Saint Gildas de Rhuys Ville Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys lieuville Abbaye de Rhuys - Espace Louise Elisabeth Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys Departement Morbihan

Abbaye de Rhuys - Espace Louise Elisabeth Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys Morbihan https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-gildas-de-rhuys/

« Classique et découverte » Récital pour piano avec Catherine Plunian, Emmanuel le Rouzic et Gérard Poulizac – CONCERT ANNULÉ Abbaye de Rhuys – Espace Louise Elisabeth 2020-11-08 was last modified: by « Classique et découverte » Récital pour piano avec Catherine Plunian, Emmanuel le Rouzic et Gérard Poulizac – CONCERT ANNULÉ Abbaye de Rhuys – Espace Louise Elisabeth Abbaye de Rhuys - Espace Louise Elisabeth 8 novembre 2020 16:00 Abbaye de Rhuys - Espace Louise Elisabeth Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys

Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys Morbihan