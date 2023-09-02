week-end associatif Saint-Gérand-le-Puy, 2 septembre 2023, Saint-Gérand-le-Puy.

Saint-Gérand-le-Puy,Allier

Venez profiter de la pétanque, des jeux gratuits, du bal et du jambon à la broche lors du week-end associatif..

2023-09-02 fin : 2023-09-03 . .

Saint-Gérand-le-Puy 03150 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come and enjoy pétanque, free games, a ball and ham on the spit at the association weekend.

Ven a disfrutar de la petanca, los juegos gratuitos, la pelota y el jamón al asador en el fin de semana de la asociación.

Genießen Sie beim Vereinswochenende Pétanque, kostenlose Spiele, einen Ball und Schinken am Spieß.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par Office de tourisme Entr’Allier Besbre et Loire