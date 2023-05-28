mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

LA FOIRE DES GRENOUILLES 19ÈME ÉDITION Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit

Catégories d’Évènement:

LA FOIRE DES GRENOUILLES 19ÈME ÉDITION, 28 mai 2023, Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit.

Toute la journée, au centre du village, marché de créateurs (80 exposants) 15 compagnie de théâtre de rue. Des compagnies nationales et internationales qui vont se produire dans tout le vieux village. Des concerts en soirée avec cette année les 30 ans du groupe ZEBDA. Mais aussi les groupes : Une Touche d’Optimisme et Bob’s not Dead. Gratuit . Buvettes et restauration sur place en continu..
2023-05-28 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . .

Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit 34480 Hérault Occitanie

All day, in the center of the village, market of creators (80 exhibitors) 15 street theater companies. National and international companies that will perform in the old village. Concerts in the evening with this year the 30 years of the group ZEBDA. But also the groups : A Touch of Optimism and Bob’s not Dead. Free of charge. Refreshments and catering on site continuously.

Durante todo el día, en el centro del pueblo, mercado de creadores (80 expositores) 15 compañías de teatro de calle. Compañías nacionales e internacionales actuarán por todo el casco antiguo del pueblo. Conciertos nocturnos con el 30 aniversario este año del grupo ZEBDA. Pero también los grupos : Une Touche d’Optimisme y Bob’s not Dead. Entrada gratuita. Habrá refrescos y comida in situ.

Den ganzen Tag über findet in der Dorfmitte ein Designermarkt (80 Aussteller) statt. 15 Straßentheatergruppen. Nationale und internationale Theatergruppen, die im ganzen alten Dorf auftreten werden. Abendliche Konzerte, dieses Jahr mit dem 30-jährigen Jubiläum der Gruppe ZEBDA. Aber auch die Gruppen : Une Touche d’Optimisme und Bob’s not Dead. Kostenlos. Durchgehend Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT AVANT-MONTS

Détails

Date:
28 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Adresse
Ville
Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit
Departement
Hérault
Lieu Ville
Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit Hérault
Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit Hérault

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?