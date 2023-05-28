LA FOIRE DES GRENOUILLES 19ÈME ÉDITION, 28 mai 2023, Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit.

Toute la journée, au centre du village, marché de créateurs (80 exposants) 15 compagnie de théâtre de rue. Des compagnies nationales et internationales qui vont se produire dans tout le vieux village. Des concerts en soirée avec cette année les 30 ans du groupe ZEBDA. Mais aussi les groupes : Une Touche d’Optimisme et Bob’s not Dead. Gratuit . Buvettes et restauration sur place en continu..

2023-05-28 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . .

Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit 34480 Hérault Occitanie



All day, in the center of the village, market of creators (80 exhibitors) 15 street theater companies. National and international companies that will perform in the old village. Concerts in the evening with this year the 30 years of the group ZEBDA. But also the groups : A Touch of Optimism and Bob’s not Dead. Free of charge. Refreshments and catering on site continuously.

Durante todo el día, en el centro del pueblo, mercado de creadores (80 expositores) 15 compañías de teatro de calle. Compañías nacionales e internacionales actuarán por todo el casco antiguo del pueblo. Conciertos nocturnos con el 30 aniversario este año del grupo ZEBDA. Pero también los grupos : Une Touche d’Optimisme y Bob’s not Dead. Entrada gratuita. Habrá refrescos y comida in situ.

Den ganzen Tag über findet in der Dorfmitte ein Designermarkt (80 Aussteller) statt. 15 Straßentheatergruppen. Nationale und internationale Theatergruppen, die im ganzen alten Dorf auftreten werden. Abendliche Konzerte, dieses Jahr mit dem 30-jährigen Jubiläum der Gruppe ZEBDA. Aber auch die Gruppen : Une Touche d’Optimisme und Bob’s not Dead. Kostenlos. Durchgehend Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT AVANT-MONTS