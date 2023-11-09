FESTIVAL J’AI RENDEZ-VOUS CHEZ VOUS – BRASSENS ENCORE LEÏLA AND THE KOALAS Saint-Gély-du-Fesc, 9 novembre 2023, Saint-Gély-du-Fesc.

Saint-Gély-du-Fesc,Hérault

Leïla and the Koalas est un groupe français mélangeant des sonorités « reggae folkement jazz » créé en 2008. Leïla, la chanteuse du groupe, a été révélée par l’émission de télévision française Nouvelle Star, où elle atteindra la finale en 2009..

2023-11-09 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-09 . EUR.

Saint-Gély-du-Fesc 34980 Hérault Occitanie



Leïla and the Koalas is a French reggae-folk-jazz band formed in 2008. Leïla, the band?s lead singer, was discovered by the French TV show Nouvelle Star, where she reached the final in 2009.

Leïla and the Koalas es un grupo francés de reggae-folk-jazz formado en 2008. Leïla, la cantante del grupo, saltó a la fama en el programa de televisión francés Nouvelle Star, donde llegó a la final en 2009.

Leïla and the Koalas ist eine französische Band, die « Reggae Folkement Jazz » mischt und 2008 gegründet wurde. Leïla, die Sängerin der Band, wurde durch die französische TV-Show Nouvelle Star bekannt, in der sie 2009 das Finale erreichte.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP