FESTIVAL PLANÈTE VIVANTE – CONFÉRENCE – LES CANICULES MARINES ET LA SURPÊCHE Saint-Gély-du-Fesc, 26 septembre 2023, Saint-Gély-du-Fesc.

Saint-Gély-du-Fesc,Hérault

Les canicules marines et la surpêche, des menaces pour la vie dans les océans par Raphaël SEGUIN Doctorant en écologie marine à l’Université de Montpellier UMR MARBEC (Univ. Montpellier/CNRS/ IFREMER/IRD).

2023-09-26 19:00:00

Saint-Gély-du-Fesc 34980 Hérault Occitanie



Marine heat waves and overfishing, threats to life in the oceans by Raphaël SEGUIN Doctoral student in marine ecology at the University of Montpellier UMR MARBEC (Univ. Montpellier/CNRS/IFREMER/IRD)

Olas de calor marinas y sobrepesca, amenazas para la vida en los océanos por Raphaël SEGUIN Doctorando en ecología marina en la Universidad de Montpellier UMR MARBEC (Univ. Montpellier/CNRS/IFREMER/IRD)

Meereshitze und Überfischung – Bedrohungen für das Leben in den Ozeanen von Raphaël SEGUIN Doktorand in Meeresökologie an der Universität Montpellier UMR MARBEC (Univ. Montpellier/CNRS/ IFREMER/IRD)

