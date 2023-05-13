lun 24 avril 2023
SAISON CULTURELLE LA DEVOISELLE – ORPHEUS XXI Saint-Gély-du-Fesc

Saint-Gély-du-Fesc 2023-05-13

SAISON CULTURELLE LA DEVOISELLE – ORPHEUS XXI, 13 mai 2023, Saint-Gély-du-Fesc.

Concert « Orpheus XXI » proposé par la ville de Saint-Gély-du-Fesc le samedi 13 mai 2023 à 20h, tout public
Ce concert est une invitation à se laisser transporter par cette musique aux couleurs et aux senteurs de l’Orient, où l’imagination peut naviguer de la mer du Levant aux Indes orientales : Oman, Yémen, Bagdad, Syrie, Turquie, Iran, Grèce, Pakistan, Afghanistan..
Saint-Gély-du-Fesc 34980 Hérault Occitanie

Concert « Orpheus XXI » proposed by the city of Saint-Gély-du-Fesc on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:00 pm, all public
This concert is an invitation to be transported by this music with the colors and scents of the East, where the imagination can navigate from the Levantine Sea to the East Indies: Oman, Yemen, Baghdad, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Greece, Pakistan, Afghanistan.

Concierto « Orfeo XXI » propuesto por la ciudad de Saint-Gély-du-Fesc el sábado 13 de mayo de 2023 a las 20:00 h, todos los públicos
Este concierto es una invitación a dejarse transportar por esta música con los colores y aromas de Oriente, donde la imaginación puede navegar desde el mar de Levante hasta las Indias Orientales: Omán, Yemen, Bagdad, Siria, Turquía, Irán, Grecia, Pakistán, Afganistán.

Konzert « Orpheus XXI », angeboten von der Stadt Saint-Gély-du-Fesc am Samstag, den 13. Mai 2023 um 20 Uhr, für jedes Publikum
Dieses Konzert ist eine Einladung, sich von dieser Musik mit den Farben und Düften des Orients mitreißen zu lassen, in der die Vorstellungskraft vom Levantemeer bis nach Ostindien navigieren kann: Oman, Jemen, Bagdad, Syrien, Türkei, Iran, Griechenland, Pakistan, Afghanistan.

13 mai 2023
Saint-Gély-du-Fesc
Hérault
Saint-Gély-du-Fesc

