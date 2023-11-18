Randonnée cyclo « tous en selle » Saint-Front-sur-Nizonne, 18 novembre 2023, Saint-Front-sur-Nizonne.

Saint-Front-sur-Nizonne,Dordogne

Les Puys du Limousin. Départ Abjat-sur-Bandiat. Une collation est proposée à la fin de la randonnée. Sortie encadrée par les membres du V.P.P.N..

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .

Saint-Front-sur-Nizonne 24300 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Puys of Limousin. Departure Abjat-sur-Bandiat. A snack is offered at the end of the hike. Outing supervised by V.P.P.N. members.

Los Puys de Limousin. Salida de Abjat-sur-Bandiat. Al final del recorrido se ofrece un tentempié. Supervisado por miembros del V.P.P.N.

Die Puys des Limousin. Start in Abjat-sur-Bandiat. Am Ende der Wanderung wird ein Imbiss angeboten. Von den Mitgliedern des V.P.P.N. betreuter Ausflug.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-31 par Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin