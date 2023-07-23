Soirée gourmande Saint-Front-sur-Lémance, 23 juillet 2023, Saint-Front-sur-Lémance.

Saint-Front-sur-Lémance,Lot-et-Garonne

Soirée gourmande organisé par la municipalité de Saint-Front-sur-Lémance, animée par DJ John’s..

2023-07-23 fin : 2023-07-23 . EUR.

Saint-Front-sur-Lémance 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Gourmet evening organized by the municipality of Saint-Front-sur-Lémance, hosted by DJ John’s.

Velada gastronómica organizada por el municipio de Saint-Front-sur-Lémance y presentada por DJ John’s.

Gourmetabend, organisiert von der Gemeinde Saint-Front-sur-Lémance, moderiert von DJ John’s.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par OT Fumel – Vallée du Lot