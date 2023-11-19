Dortoir des cigognes Saint-Fromond, 19 novembre 2023, Saint-Fromond.

Saint-Fromond,Manche

Découvrez l’habitat de ces échassiers emblématiques, de plus en plus nombreuses à hiverner dans les marais du Cotentin et du Bessin, avec Alain Chartier du Groupe Ornithologique Normand le long du canal Vire-Taute..

2023-11-19 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 . .

Saint-Fromond 50620 Manche Normandie



Discover the habitat of these emblematic wading birds, which winter in increasing numbers in the Cotentin and Bessin marshes, with Alain Chartier from Groupe Ornithologique Normand along the Vire-Taute canal.

Descubra con Alain Chartier, del Groupe Ornithologique Normand, el hábitat de estas emblemáticas aves zancudas que invernan cada vez más en las marismas de Cotentin y Bessin, a lo largo del canal Vire-Taute.

Entdecken Sie mit Alain Chartier von der Groupe Ornithologique Normand entlang des Vire-Taute-Kanals den Lebensraum dieser emblematischen Watvögel, die immer häufiger in den Sümpfen von Cotentin und Bessin überwintern.

