Pilotage moto – 18, 8 avril 2023, Saint-Florent-sur-Cher.

Le programme proposé est un rassemblement pour les passionnés de moto souhaitant améliorer leur sécurité sur la route. Le rassemblement consiste en la constitution de rames de motos, avec 1 motocycliste gendarmerie pour 8 motocyclistes civils..

2023-04-08 à ; fin : 2023-04-08 . .

Saint-Florent-sur-Cher 18400 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The proposed program is a gathering for motorcycle enthusiasts wishing to improve their safety on the road. The gathering consists in the constitution of motorcycle trains, with 1 police motorcyclist for 8 civilian motorcyclists.

El programa propuesto es una concentración para aficionados a las motos que deseen mejorar su seguridad en carretera. La concentración consiste en la formación de trenes de motos, con 1 motorista de la gendarmería por cada 8 motoristas civiles.

Das vorgeschlagene Programm ist ein Treffen für Motorradfans, die ihre Sicherheit im Straßenverkehr verbessern möchten. Die Versammlung besteht aus der Zusammenstellung von Motorradzügen, wobei 1 Motorradfahrer der Gendarmerie auf 8 zivile Motorradfahrer kommt.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-08 par BERRY