Sortie nature CPIE : envoûtante forêt d’Hayra (Banca) ! Fronton, 6 juillet 2023, Saint-Étienne-de-Baïgorry.

Envoûtante forêt d’Hayra ! Avec Laurence Goyeneche, éducatrice environnement au CPIE Pays Basque et Théo Doisneau, technicien forestier à l’Office National des Forêts (ONF). Au cœur de la hêtraie d’Hayra, vous rencontrerez un agent forestier de l’ONF qui vous parlera de son passionnant métier. Vous découvrirez un chantier expérimental d’une plantation d’essences locales. Il expliquera aussi l’intérêt d’une gestion forestière qui laisse place aux bois morts dont dépendent les insectes dits saproxyliques comme la Rosalie des Alpes.

Prévoir chaussures de randonnée, eau, vêtements chauds (polaire et coupe-vent), casse-croûte, bâtons facultatifs (terrain vallonné). Rdv à 13 h 30 au fronton de Saint-Étienne-de-Baïgorry, puis covoiturage (environ

20 min) jusqu’au col de Teilary (alt. 932 m) à Banca via Les Aldudes..

Fronton

Saint-Étienne-de-Baïgorry 64430 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Bewitching forest of Hayra ! With Laurence Goyeneche, environmental educator at the CPIE Pays Basque and Théo Doisneau, forestry technician at the Office National des Forêts (ONF). In the heart of the Hayra beech forest, you will meet a forestry agent from the ONF who will talk about his fascinating job. You will discover an experimental site of a plantation of local species. He will also explain the interest of a forest management that leaves room for dead wood on which the so-called saproxylic insects such as the Rosalie des Alpes depend.

Bring hiking shoes, water, warm clothes (fleece and windbreaker), snacks, optional sticks (hilly terrain). Meeting point at 1:30 pm at the fronton of Saint-Étienne-de-Baïgorry, then carpooling (about

20 min) to the Teilary pass (alt. 932 m) in Banca via Les Aldudes.

El encantador bosque de Hayra Con Laurence Goyeneche, educadora medioambiental del CPIE Pays Basque y Théo Doisneau, técnico forestal de la Office National des Forêts (ONF). En el corazón del hayedo de Hayra, conocerá a un agente forestal de la ONF que le hablará de su apasionante oficio. Descubrirá una plantación experimental de especies locales. También le explicará el interés de una gestión forestal que deja sitio a la madera muerta de la que dependen los llamados insectos saproxílicos como la Rosalía de los Alpes.

Llevar calzado de senderismo, agua, ropa de abrigo (forro polar y cortavientos), tentempiés y bastones opcionales (terreno accidentado). Punto de encuentro a las 13.30 h en el frontón de Saint-Étienne-de-Baïgorry, después viaje compartido en coche (unos 20 min) hasta el Col de

20 min) hasta el puerto de Teilary (alt. 932 m) en Banca vía Les Aldudes.

Bezaubernder Wald von Hayra! Mit Laurence Goyeneche, Umweltpädagogin beim CPIE Baskenland, und Théo Doisneau, Forsttechniker beim Office National des Forêts (ONF). Im Herzen des Buchenwaldes von Hayra treffen Sie einen Forstbeamten des ONF, der Ihnen von seinem spannenden Beruf erzählt. Sie lernen eine Versuchsanlage kennen, auf der eine Plantage mit einheimischen Baumarten angelegt wird. Er wird Ihnen auch die Vorteile einer Waldbewirtschaftung erläutern, die Platz für Totholz lässt, auf das so genannte saproxylische Insekten wie der Alpenbock angewiesen sind.

Wanderschuhe, Wasser, warme Kleidung (Fleece und Windjacke), Snacks, Stöcke (optional) (hügeliges Gelände). Treffpunkt: 13:30 Uhr am Fronton in Saint-Étienne-de-Baïgorry, dann Fahrgemeinschaften (ca. 20 Min.)

20 min) bis zum Col de Teilary (Alt. 932 m) in Banca über Les Aldudes.

