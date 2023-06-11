Portes Ouvertes Club ULM Saint-Estèphe
Portes Ouvertes Club ULM, 11 juin 2023, Saint-Estèphe.
Le Club ULM de St-Estèphe propose une journée portes ouvertes.
Possibilité de repas sur réservation.
Exposition de motos et de voitures anciennes.
Les activités aériennes se feront sous condition d’une météo favorable..
Club ULM
Saint-Estèphe 33180 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The ULM Club of St-Estèphe proposes an open day.
Possibility of meal on reservation.
Exhibition of motorcycles and vintage cars.
The aerial activities will take place under the condition of a favorable weather.
El Club ULM de St-Estèphe propone una jornada de puertas abiertas.
Comidas disponibles previa reserva.
Exposición de motos y coches de época.
Las actividades aéreas tendrán lugar bajo la condición de un tiempo favorable.
Der ULM-Club von St-Estèphe bietet einen Tag der offenen Tür an.
Möglichkeit von Mahlzeiten auf Reservierung.
Ausstellung von Motorrädern und Oldtimern.
Die Flugaktivitäten finden unter der Voraussetzung günstigen Wetters statt.
