Event Halloween à l’Espace Bowling Saint-Doulchard, 31 octobre 2023, Saint-Doulchard.

Saint-Doulchard,Cher

Pour l’occasion l’Espace devient la plus grande maison hantée du Cher et vous propose notamment un atelier maquillage pour les enfants.

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 18:00:00. .

Saint-Doulchard 18230 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



For the occasion, l’Espace becomes the biggest haunted house in the Cher region, with a make-up workshop for children

Para la ocasión, el Espace se convierte en la mayor casa encantada de la región de Cher, con un taller de maquillaje para niños

Zu diesem Anlass wird der Espace zum größten Geisterhaus des Cher und bietet Ihnen unter anderem einen Schminkworkshop für Kinder an

