CONCERT AUTOUR DES OEUVRES DE MITSUO SHIRAISHI 11 Rue Saint Charles, 15 juillet 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.
Dans le cadre de l’exposition « Si Près Si Loin » de Mitsuo Shiraishi, une programmation en musique vous est proposée autour de ces œuvres.
Concert « Au delà de la matière » par le percussioniste Nahom Kuya, marimba et célesta.
Accès gratuit, dans la limite des places disponibles.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-07-15 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-15 17:00:00. 0 EUR.
11 Rue Saint Charles Musée Pierre Noël
Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est
Within the framework of the exhibition « Si Près Si Loin » by Mitsuo Shiraishi, a musical program is proposed around these works.
Concert « Au delà de la matière » by the percussionist Nahom Kuya, marimba and celesta.
Free access, subject to availability.
En el contexto de la exposición « Si Près Si Loin » de Mitsuo Shiraishi, se propone un programa musical en torno a estas obras.
Concierto « Au delà de la matière » a cargo del percusionista Nahom Kuya, marimba y celesta.
Entrada gratuita, sujeta a disponibilidad.
Im Rahmen der Ausstellung « Si Près Si Loin » von Mitsuo Shiraishi wird Ihnen ein Musikprogramm rund um diese Werke angeboten.
Konzert « Au delà de la matière » (Jenseits der Materie) mit dem Schlagzeuger Nahom Kuya, Marimba und Celesta.
Freier Eintritt, im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES