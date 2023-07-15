CONCERT AUTOUR DES OEUVRES DE MITSUO SHIRAISHI 11 Rue Saint Charles, 15 juillet 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Dans le cadre de l’exposition « Si Près Si Loin » de Mitsuo Shiraishi, une programmation en musique vous est proposée autour de ces œuvres.

Concert « Au delà de la matière » par le percussioniste Nahom Kuya, marimba et célesta.

Accès gratuit, dans la limite des places disponibles.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-15 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-15 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

11 Rue Saint Charles Musée Pierre Noël

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Within the framework of the exhibition « Si Près Si Loin » by Mitsuo Shiraishi, a musical program is proposed around these works.

Concert « Au delà de la matière » by the percussionist Nahom Kuya, marimba and celesta.

Free access, subject to availability.

En el contexto de la exposición « Si Près Si Loin » de Mitsuo Shiraishi, se propone un programa musical en torno a estas obras.

Concierto « Au delà de la matière » a cargo del percusionista Nahom Kuya, marimba y celesta.

Entrada gratuita, sujeta a disponibilidad.

Im Rahmen der Ausstellung « Si Près Si Loin » von Mitsuo Shiraishi wird Ihnen ein Musikprogramm rund um diese Werke angeboten.

Konzert « Au delà de la matière » (Jenseits der Materie) mit dem Schlagzeuger Nahom Kuya, Marimba und Celesta.

Freier Eintritt, im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze.

