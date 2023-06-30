CONCERT AUTOUR DES OEUVRES DE MITSUO SHIRAISHI 11 Rue Saint Charles, 30 juin 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Dans le cadre de l’exposition « Si Près Si Loin » de Mitsuo Shiraishi, une programmation en musique vous est proposée autour de ces œuvres.

Concert « Résonances fugitives » par la claveciniste Aline Zylberajch, sur des projections d’œuvres de l’exposition.

Accès gratuit, dans la limite des places disponibles.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-06-30 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-30 21:30:00. 0 EUR.

11 Rue Saint Charles Musée Pierre Noël

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Within the framework of the exhibition « Si Près Si Loin » by Mitsuo Shiraishi, a musical program is proposed around these works.

Concert « Resonances fugitives » by the harpsichordist Aline Zylberajch, on projections of works of the exhibition.

Free access, subject to availability.

En el contexto de la exposición « Si Près Si Loin » de Mitsuo Shiraishi, se propone un programa musical en torno a estas obras.

Concierto « Resonancias fugitivas » de la clavecinista Aline Zylberajch, sobre proyecciones de obras de la exposición.

Entrada gratuita, sujeta a disponibilidad.

Im Rahmen der Ausstellung « Si Près Si Loin » von Mitsuo Shiraishi wird Ihnen ein Musikprogramm rund um diese Werke angeboten.

Konzert « Résonances fugitives » mit der Cembalistin Aline Zylberajch und Projektionen von Werken aus der Ausstellung.

Freier Eintritt, solange Plätze verfügbar sind.

